News / Cities / Lucknow News / Lucknow building collapse: Viral video helps cops rescue people

Lucknow building collapse: Viral video helps cops rescue people

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jan 04, 2024 06:42 AM IST

Minutes before the two structures gave in, 60 people from four nearby houses were evacuated, police said

Two buildings, including an under-construction one, caved-in in Arya Nagar area, under the Naka police station area, on Wednesday. However, social media saved the day, helping Lucknow police save over 10 lives. No fatality or injury was reported.

One of the two buildings that collapsed in Arya Nagar, in Lucknow, on Wednesday (HT Photo)
One of the two buildings that collapsed in Arya Nagar, in Lucknow, on Wednesday (HT Photo)

“Noticing a video of a wall in a dilapidated condition and unstable structures going to collapse, the Naka police immediately dispatched personnel to the scene, recognising the need for urgent intervention, and evacuated the locals,” said Manisha Singh, additional DCP, Central Zone.

Singh said that minutes before the two structures gave in, 60 people from four nearby houses were evacuated. Ten people alone were taken out from the buildings that fell.

“We also persuaded other families living nearby to leave their houses fearing an impact on their houses as well,” she said. “We cordoned off the area to prevent further accidents or injuries,” she said.

LDA to lodge FIR

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) said that an FIR under relevant sections of the IPC will be registered against the building owners Krishna Kumar Dwivedi and Anil Kumar Dwivedi.

After the incident, an LDA team visited and inspected the site and found the basement being dug up in violation of rules.

In a letter to the additional chief secretary, housing and urban planning department, the LDA secretary, Pawan Gangwar, said that on the basis of the report, the FIR will be registered, as the owners had undertaken digging illegally, putting the life of other residents at risk.

