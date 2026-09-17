Lucknow businessman accidentally shoots himself demonstrating illegal gun

A 29-year-old businessman in Lucknow allegedly shot himself in the temple after assuming an illegal pistol was unloaded when its magazine fell out while he was showing the weapon to his wife at their home late Tuesday night, police said on Wednesday.

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The deceased, identified as Yasharth Sharan Yadav, was a resident of Mahipal Kheda under the Sarsawan police outpost in Sushant Golf City. According to an official police statement citing family members, Yadav had procured the pistol from an unknown source.

Investigators stated that a single live round remained inside the chamber even after the magazine detached and fell to the floor. Yadav reportedly placed the firearm against his temple, told his wife, “The magazine has come out, nothing will happen,” and pulled the trigger.

The weapon discharged, striking him in the temple.

Family members rushed Yadav in critical condition to Civil Hospital in Hazratganj, where he died during treatment, according to police. The incident was reported to the Sushant Golf City police station at approximately 11:00 pm on Tuesday.

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{{^usCountry}} “A forensic team and field unit were called to the spot. Police recovered the illegal pistol and an empty cartridge from the scene and secured them for examination,” said SHO RR Upadhyay. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “A forensic team and field unit were called to the spot. Police recovered the illegal pistol and an empty cartridge from the scene and secured them for examination,” said SHO RR Upadhyay. {{/usCountry}}

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Police have initiated inquest proceedings, sent the body for a post-mortem examination, and stated that further legal action is underway.