Lucknow cafe workers assaulted by group, one arrested

A group of men, who came as customers to a cafe in Gomti Nagar, hurled expletives and beat up the staff on Wednesday. After the CCTV footage of the incident went viral on social media, the Lucknow police arrested one of the accused on Thursday. A screen grab from CCTV footage shows men thrashing a cafe worker (HT Photo)

“A case has been registered under relevant sections at Gomti Nagar Police Station. One accused has been taken into police custody. Other accused will be arrested soon,” wrote Lucknow police on its X handle.

According to the complainant, Nityanand Diwan, a waiter at the cafe, the miscreants first abused him and when they were asked to speak to the cashier, they also beat up the cashier.

“ On July 7, 6-7 people came to the cafe and ordered food. When they were done, I went to them with the bill to which they asked my name. When I told them my name, they abused me using casteist words and assaulted me,” he told the police.