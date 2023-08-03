Varanasi, Gorakhpur commissionerates should be iconic buildings, says Yogi

Lucknow: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday that the commissionerate offices in Varanasi and Gorakhpur should be recognized as iconic buildings and the design of both the places should be created in such a way that they offered a glimpse of the local culture.

Yogi said the objective of the Integrated Commissionerate Office was to facilitate easy monitoring of all departments. (Pic for representation)

Reviewing the presentation on the new commissionerate and collectorate buildings in Varanasi and Gorakhpur at a high-level meeting here, Yogi gave necessary directions in this regard and said all the offices should be brought together at one place for the convenience of the public.

He said the objective of the Integrated Commissionerate Office was to facilitate easy monitoring of all departments. He said having all the offices under one roof would save the people’s time and effort. The commissioners’ offices in Varanasi and Gorakhpur should be presented as models to convey a positive message to the public.

He said only as much land as necessary should be utilized for the construction of both buildings. The Gorakhpur and Varanasi Development Authorities should ensure that both integrated offices had arrangements for conference halls, open offices, cubicles and storage. Additionally, these offices should also have facilities for banks, gyms, cafeterias and parking. He said once the offices were built, all offices in Gorakhpur and Varanasi should be shifted in a phased manner.

Yogi instructed the development authorities of both cities to keep commercial and government offices separate in divisional offices. Instructing officials to expedite construction of the twin buildings in both cities, he further said one building should house all government offices, while the other should be used for commercial purposes. Furthermore, after the new buildings were constructed, any vacant offices resulting from the shift should be monetized for commercial use.

He said this process should be expedited and the cooperation of IIT BHU should also be sought for the construction and design of the building in Varanasi.

He instructed officials to make adequate seating arrangements for the advocates and said there should be proper parking facilities for the public, officers, employees and advocates, as well as separate arrangements for entry and exit.

