Div commissioner instructs officials on Eid preparations

Lucknow Divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob has instructed officials to ensure uninterrupted power and water supply , cleaning of drains , sprinkling of lime and fogging in old city areas besides cleanliness around mosques on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The Jal Sansthan has been directed to ensure proper water supply and place tankers in areas where water scarcity is reported (Pic for representation)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The divisional commissioner has also directed the Jal Sansthan to arrange watertankers wherever there is scarcity of water around mosques so that the devotees can perform vazu before the Eid prayers. She has also directed the authorities to ensure arrangements for smooth flow of traffic, while setting up barricading wherever required. They have also been told to set up health camps along with ambulances wherever required, keeping the hot weather in mind..

Maulana Khalid Rashid Farangi Mahali, Imam of Aishbagh Eidgah said, “ We have requested the administration that those offering prayers should not face any problems. Special attention should be paid to the cleanliness of the Idgah grounds and its surroundings.”

He said , “ Every year the district administration fully supports peaceful Eid prayers in Aishbagh Eidgah.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“ Eid prayer will be held at 10 am in the Eidgah, so smooth traffic movement along with proper parking is also required at that time,” he said.

Additional municipal commissioner Pankaj Singh said, “More than 5,000 sanitation workers are cleaning areas around the mosques in the city and special drives are underway to clean the areas around Aishbagh Eidgah, Imambaras and mosque. Street lights are being checked and maintained. The Jal Sansthan has been directed to ensure proper water supply and place tankers in areas where water scarcity is reported.”

Meanwhile, officials of UPPCL said that the department had already cut trees around the lines and transformers were being maintained for uninterrupted power supply during Eid.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}