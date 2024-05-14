 Lucknow DM oversees second training session of electoral staff - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Lucknow DM oversees second training session of electoral staff

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
May 14, 2024 09:31 PM IST

Gangwar personally inspected the training centre, visiting each room and interacting with the trainees

The district election officer and district magistrate Suryapal Gangwar oversaw the second training session for polling personnel at Jai Narain (KKC) PG College, on Tuesday. Organised in two shifts, the training sessions aimed to ensure that all personnel involved in the election process are well-prepared.

Lucknow district magistrate Suryapal Gangwar (HT File Photo)
Lucknow district magistrate Suryapal Gangwar (HT File Photo)

Gangwar personally inspected the training centre, visiting each room and interacting with the trainees to ensure that the arrangements were satisfactory. The training commenced promptly at 9:00 am for the first shift. The second shift began at 1:30 pm.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

In all, 3,210 personnel were assigned for Tuesday’s training sessions.

Gangwar highlighted the mandatory nature of this training, adding that participation is crucial for the smooth conduct of elections. He reiterated that any personnel absent from the training would face legal consequences, including the lodging of a first information report (FIR) under the Representation of People Act.

“The high attendance rate underscores our commitment to ensuring that all election duties are performed efficiently and effectively,” stated Gangwar. “Training cannot be skipped under any circumstances, as it is essential for maintaining the integrity and success of the election process.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Lucknow / Lucknow DM oversees second training session of electoral staff

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On