Lucknow DM oversees second training session of electoral staff

The district election officer and district magistrate Suryapal Gangwar oversaw the second training session for polling personnel at Jai Narain (KKC) PG College, on Tuesday. Organised in two shifts, the training sessions aimed to ensure that all personnel involved in the election process are well-prepared. Lucknow district magistrate Suryapal Gangwar (HT File Photo)

Gangwar personally inspected the training centre, visiting each room and interacting with the trainees to ensure that the arrangements were satisfactory. The training commenced promptly at 9:00 am for the first shift. The second shift began at 1:30 pm.

In all, 3,210 personnel were assigned for Tuesday’s training sessions.

Gangwar highlighted the mandatory nature of this training, adding that participation is crucial for the smooth conduct of elections. He reiterated that any personnel absent from the training would face legal consequences, including the lodging of a first information report (FIR) under the Representation of People Act.

“The high attendance rate underscores our commitment to ensuring that all election duties are performed efficiently and effectively,” stated Gangwar. “Training cannot be skipped under any circumstances, as it is essential for maintaining the integrity and success of the election process.”