Lucknow doctor flown to Hyderabad for lung transplant

A resident doctor at the gynaecology department of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences (RMLIMS) in Lucknow, who has been battling for her life since Covid-19 caused irreparable damage to both of her lungs in April, was on Sunday airlifted to Hyderabad for a lung transplant.

An ambulance left the RMLIMS campus at around 10.40am with Dr Sharda Suman, 30.

Escorted by the police, the 22-kilometre distance between airport and the institute was covered in about half-an-hour. As soon as ambulance reached the airport, an air ambulance took the doctor to Hyderabad.

“She will undergo lung transplant surgery at the Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) hospital,” said Dr Srikesh Singh, spokesperson for RMLIMS.

Dr Sharda reached KIMS hospital and was admitted to Medical ICU4 (MICU4) on bed number 5 by evening. The entire journey was smooth, said the RMLIMS administration in a press statement in the evening. “Her condition is stable as per medical details received,” said the statement issued at 6.30pm.

The state government had sanctioned ₹1.50 crore for her lung transplant, Dr Srikesh Singh reiterated.

Earlier in the day, while the KIMS team shifted Dr Sharda to ambulance, a group of Lohia Institute resident doctors who worked with her came to support her.

Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences director Prof Sonia Nityanand was also present and helping the team to move Dr Sharda into the ambulance.

Dr Sharda Suman had been on duty in the Covid ward despite being pregnant and had tested positive for Covid in April. Later, her condition worsened. She had to be put on ECMO (extra corporeal membrane oxygenation) support for the past 47 days. ECMO works as artificial lungs for a patient when the lungs stop working. An expert panel had recommended a lung transplant for her.

Dr Sharda Suman later tested negative for Covid and related documents were sent to KIMS. A team from KIMS reached RMLIMS a day before (July 10) and prepared for her shifting, said Dr Srikesh.

Asked about the process for lung transplant and the time taken for complete recovery, Dr Srikesh Singh said, “It is a long and complicated process. The doctors are doing their best and we hope she recovers soon.”

The woman doctor first fell ill on April 12 as she got fever. She tested positive after Covid duty. After remaining in home isolation for a couple of days, she had to be admitted to the Lohia institute, where she is doing postgraduate studies in gynaecology.

While she was admitted at Lohia Institute, the doctors performed a caesarean operation, and she delivered a girl child on May 6. The newborn girl is Covid negative and fine, according to the doctors of the institute.

This is first such case in Uttar Pradesh where a doctor who developed severe complications after Covid duty has been supported by the state government for lung transplant. She joined Lohia institute in 2018 and got married on May 29, 2019.

Husband hopes things will go well

Even as Dr Sharda Suman was airlifted to Hyderabad for a lung transplant, her husband Dr Ajay said, “It’s a tough time and we hope things go well.” The husband, who works in Bihar, also said, “People have extended support to us, and we are happy about it. Also, the state government and the institute supported us.” He added that he was hopeful of his wife returning with a successful lung transplant.

Timeline

Admitted to Covid hospital RMLIMS on April 19.

Caesarean delivery on May 6 and tests negative for Covid.

Institute’s committee recommends lung transplant on June 24.