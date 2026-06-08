Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said Lucknow is emerging as an important centre for defence production and research. He is a Lok Sabha MP from Lucknow.

Lucknow emerging as important centre for defence production: Rajnath

Interacting with prominent citizens at the ‘Prabuddhjan and Senior Citizens Dialogue’ organised by the BJP Lucknow Mahanagar unit in the Cantt assembly constituency, he discussed the city’s problems and ongoing projects.

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“Several defence-related units, including the BrahMos missile project, have come up in Lucknow. Expansion of DRDO laboratories is giving youth opportunities for research and innovation,” Singh said.

Referring to self-reliance in defence, he said the country’s defence production is continuously increasing and most defence equipment is now being manufactured in India. On Lucknow’s traffic scenario, Rajnath said that after becoming MP in 2014, traffic congestion was Lucknow’s main problem.

To address the issue, priority was given to the Ring Road project, the benefit of which city residents are getting today. He said there has been significant improvement in traffic management due to the Ring Road.

The defence minister said India’s global standing has increased under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and benefits of public welfare schemes are reaching the last person in society.

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{{^usCountry}} On Uttar Pradesh, he said law and order has improved significantly in the state. Five international airports have been built in the state and important projects like the Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway will be inaugurated soon. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Uttar Pradesh, he said law and order has improved significantly in the state. Five international airports have been built in the state and important projects like the Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway will be inaugurated soon. {{/usCountry}}

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Rajnath said an international convention centre and other infrastructure facilities are also being developed in Lucknow. Referring to the startup sector, he said around two lakh startups are operating in the country today and unicorn companies are a symbol of India’s new economic strength.

“Despite global challenges and international crises, India is in a strong position,” Singh said. Expressing gratitude for the construction of the Awadh underpass at Alambagh, citizens said it will give major relief from traffic jams.

Praising Lucknow’s rapid development, eminent citizens demanded Metro expansion to various parts of the city. Sikh community representatives demanded a direct air service or Vande Bharat train from Lucknow to Amritsar. They also suggested developing a permanent cultural centre or hall for Sikh community’s religious and social programmes.

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Participants stressed speeding up efforts related to green development, plantation and environmental conservation. Decisions taken in favour of advocates were also praised.

Many panels call on def minister

Several delegations met defence minister Rajnath Singh at his residence in Lucknow on Sunday. Former Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Bajpai, a doctors’ delegation led by Dr Nakul Sinha and Dr Mohammad Khalid, North Railway Pensioners’ Association president Mahendra Mohan Bhatt, a women teachers’ delegation led by former MLA Suresh Tiwari and a PGI doctors’ delegation led by Amit Gupta among others met Singh.