Lucknow fire tragedy: SIT seeks answers from municipal, electrical safety authorities

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Aliganj commercial building fire that killed 15 people questioned Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) officials on Wednesday over the operation of a pet shop in the gutted building and the collection of commercial tax from premises that, according to records examined by the team, stood on a plot treated by the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) as residential in nature, officials familiar with the inquiry said.

The fire-ravaged building in Lucknow’s Aliganj. (PTI PHOTO)

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On the second day of its probe, the two-member SIT comprising additional chief secretary (tourism, culture and religious affairs department) Amrit Abhijat and additional DGP (Lucknow zone) Praveen Kumar also sought answers from electrical safety authorities on whether the building ever underwent an electrical safety audit, when it was last inspected, and whether any warning signs of overloading, unsafe wiring or commercial use beyond sanctioned norms had been flagged before the tragedy.

Officials said the SIT is reconstructing the chain of approvals, inspections and usage changes linked to the building and examining whether different agencies effectively worked at cross purposes—one treating the premises as residential for planning purposes, while another appeared to acknowledge commercial activity through tax assessment and related dealings.

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{{^usCountry}} According to officials aware of the proceedings, the SIT asked municipal authorities whether the existence of a pet shop and the collection of commercial levy from the premises amounted to official recognition of commercial use. If so, the panel is understood to have asked why did it not lead to action over land-use violations, fire-safety compliance and the structural legality of the building? The SIT has also sought records relating to assessment, categorisation and official correspondence concerning the property’s use. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to officials aware of the proceedings, the SIT asked municipal authorities whether the existence of a pet shop and the collection of commercial levy from the premises amounted to official recognition of commercial use. If so, the panel is understood to have asked why did it not lead to action over land-use violations, fire-safety compliance and the structural legality of the building? The SIT has also sought records relating to assessment, categorisation and official correspondence concerning the property’s use. {{/usCountry}}

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The role of the building owners has come under particularly sharp scrutiny. Sources said the SIT’s preliminary assessment points more strongly towards lapses on the part of the owners and the pet shop operating from the premises than the coaching institute, though investigators are continuing to examine the responsibility of all parties linked to the building.

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Investigators are looking into whether the owners knowingly allowed commercial activity to run from a residential plot without ensuring even basic fire and structural safeguards, and whether alterations to the internal layout, access points and upper floors worsened the danger once the blaze broke out.

Among the structural deficiencies flagged during the probe is the absence of a staircase leading to the roof—something investigators believe could have served as an emergency refuge or escape route for those trapped by smoke and flames. The SIT is also examining whether the lack of rooftop access may have helped the building escape stricter scrutiny by obscuring the actual nature or extent of use and construction.