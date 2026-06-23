Lucknow fire tragedy: SIT to probe incident; submit report within 7 days

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday evening formed a two-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the Aliganj fire tragedy in Lucknow that occurred earlier in the day in which 15 people lost their lives.

A massive fire ripped through a building in Lucknow’s Aliganj area on June 22, claiming 15 lives. (HT photo)

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The SIT was set up after a high-level meeting following the incident. It comprises Amit Abhijat, additional chief secretary, tourism, culture and religious affairs, and Praveen Kumar, additional director general of police, Lucknow Zone. The state government directed the SIT to submit its report within seven days.

Officials said the SIT has been tasked with conducting a comprehensive inquiry into the cause of the blaze, the sequence of events leading to the loss of life and lapses, if any, in fire safety compliance, building management or emergency response that may have aggravated the disaster.

The inquiry is also expected to examine whether the commercial building had the requisite fire safety infrastructure, whether prescribed norms were being followed, and if any negligence on the part of the building management, regulatory authorities or other agencies contributed to the high death toll.

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{{^usCountry}} The move came hours after the fire in Aliganj triggered a large-scale rescue and firefighting operation, drawing senior administrative, police and fire department officials to the spot. The incident has raised serious concerns over fire preparedness and enforcement of safety norms in commercial establishments in the state capital. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The move came hours after the fire in Aliganj triggered a large-scale rescue and firefighting operation, drawing senior administrative, police and fire department officials to the spot. The incident has raised serious concerns over fire preparedness and enforcement of safety norms in commercial establishments in the state capital. {{/usCountry}}

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The SIT will also review the response of local authorities and emergency services after the blaze was reported, including evacuation and rescue measures.