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Lucknow girl defies vision & hearing loss, makes a mark in ISC exam

Sarah Moin scripts success, scoring 98.7% marks in Class 12 examinations and emerging as the topper of Christ Church College

Published on: May 01, 2026 06:26 am IST
By Rajeev Mullick
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LUCKNOW In 2014, the doors of education seemed shut for Sarah Moin, then aged 6 years, as many city schools refused her admission following severe vision and hearing loss. Fast forward to 2026, the Nazarbagh resident has written her own destiny, scoring a staggering 98.7% in the ISC Class 12 board examinations and emerging as the topper of Christ Church College.

Sarah’s scorecard features a perfect 100 in both Geography and Mass Media Communication, accompanied by stellar marks of 98 in English, 97 in History, and 96 in Psychology. (Sourced)

Sarah’s scorecard features a perfect 100 in both Geography and Mass Media Communication, accompanied by stellar marks of 98 in English, 97 in History, and 96 in Psychology.

Her journey to academic excellence, however, was paved with immense hardship. Born a healthy child with normal sight and hearing, Sarah’s life took a tragic turn at the age of four when she developed a gland on her neck.

“For her treatment, we took her to many health facilities. High dosages of steroids were injected to treat her gland. When the treatment got over, she started facing vision, hearing and speech issues,” recalled her father, Moin Ahmad, who took voluntary retirement from BSNL to focus on her well-being. Her mother, Julee Ahmad, works as a private school teacher.

Salman Ali Qazi, a special educator at Christ Church College, who is teaching since 2014, said: “Sara wrote her exam with the help of a refreshable Braille display that is connected with a laptop keyboard. This is anelectro-mechanical device for displaying Braille characters, usually by raising round-tipped pins through holes on a flat surface.”

“The council had sent the question paper in word file, which the device converted into Braille dots. Once she completed writing, a normal printout her answers was taken out in pdf format and that was sent to the council for evaluation. This year, two such children appeared for Class 12 exams. One was Sarah and another Abhinandan who scored 72%,” said Rakesh Chattree, president of the school.

“At Christ Church College, a special educator worked hard with special children. We hope she gets admission to a reputed degree college and prepares for the civil services exam. I wish her luck,” said EA Chattree, principal of the school.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rajeev Mullick

Rajeev Mullick is an Assistant Editor, he writes on education, telecom and heads city bureau at Lucknow. Love travelling.

Home / Cities / Lucknow / Lucknow girl defies vision & hearing loss, makes a mark in ISC exam
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Lucknow girl defies vision & hearing loss, makes a mark in ISC exam
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