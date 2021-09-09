Lucknow hospital conducts successful living donor liver transplant

“Only 10% of the patients in need of transplant are able to get an organ on time,” said Dr Mayank Somani, CEO at Apollomedics Super Specialty Hospital in Lucknow on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday to share a case of living donor transplant surgery where a 45-year-old patient underwent a successful liver transplant, Dr Somani said, “The patient was brought to the hospital in a very serious condition and was unconscious. The patient’s liver was in such bad shape that it was affecting his brain, lungs and kidney. The transplant took about 16 to 17 hours. After the transplant, both the patient and the donor, who was his son, are kept under observation.”

Dr Ashish Mishra, consultant, liver transplant and HPB surgery at Apollomedics said that the patient’s brain was getting affected due to his liver failure, his kidney was deteriorating, and the lungs were also affected. He had jaundice and his condition was very serious. About 60 to 65% of the donor’s liver lobe was taken. The patient’s transplant lasted 16 to 17 hours while the donor’s surgery lasted 6 to 7 hours.

Dr Mishra also said that due to increased alcohol consumption, bad eating habits, diabetes, and obesity, liver disorders are on a rise. Every year around 40 to 50 thousand people require liver transplant, but due to the unavailability of a healthy liver only 10% of them get an organ for transplant.

Liver transplant is done by two techniques. The first technique is cadaver donor transplantation, in which organs are donated by a dying person. Second is living donor transplant where 60 to 65 percent of the liver of a relative of the patient is taken and transplanted by removing the old liver of the patient.