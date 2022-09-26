Lucknow hotel fire: Submit action taken report by Nov 3: Allahabad HC to LDA, fire dept

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has directed the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) and the fire department to complete the survey of hospitals, schools and commercial establishments in the state capital as far as possible and submit report about actual status of fire safety measures in them by next hearing on November 3.

The court also directed them to take action against the owners of such establishments found violating sanctioned plan/map and not following fire safety norms and apprise the court on the next hearing. A division bench of Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyay and Justice Saurabh Srivastava passed the order on September 22. The order was uploaded on the high court’s website on Monday.

Wife of 2018 hotel fire victim files intervention application

Suraksha Sharma, whose husband had died in the fire incident in Hotel SSJ International, Charbagh, on June 19, 2018, has filed an application in the court seeking its intervene in the matter.

In her application, Sharma has pointed out that on account of wilful and deliberate negligence of the state machinery when it comes to implementation of rules and other statutory provisions relating to fire safety measures, incidents of fire breaking in hotels in Lucknow have become more frequent.

“We have already observed that in case any individual intends to assist the court, it shall be open to him or her to provide the assistance to the court through the Amicus by furnishing the necessary information, inputs and suggestions,” said the court.

The court has appointed advocate Neerav Chitravanshi as amicus curiae to assist the court in this case. The high court has taken took suo-motu cognizance of the September 5 fire incident in hotel Levana Suites in which four people had died.