Not just science, Humanities students also clinch top ranks in CBSE

With the announcement of CBSE class 12 results, the Lucknow students have shattered the myth that only science students could be top scorers as several students of Humanities stream have emerged as toppers in their respective schools.

Students of celebrating after the announcement of CBSE results in Lucknow on Friday. (Deepak Gupta/ht)

Some of them even scored above 98%.

Ayushi Chauhan, a student of Lucknow Public School, South City scored 98.6% to bring laurels to the city. She obtained 100 each in geography, economics, library-information science, 97 in Hindi and 96 in English. “It is completely a myth that only students of science stream with physics, chemistry and mathematics can score above 98%,” she said.

She said, “Students from the arts stream have been doing very well in academics. I want to pursue BA from Delhi University provided I do well in the Common University Entrance Test (CUET), else I will study here in Lucknow and simultaneously prepare for civil service exams. Cracking UPSC is my goal in life.”

Ayushi thanked her teachers at LPS who stood by her and without their support it was difficult to get such a good score. “I’m thankful to my teachers and parents who always supported her,” she said.

Neelanjana Mitra, topper of Navyug Radiance Senior Secondary School scored 98.2% with Humanities. She scored 100 each in fashion studies, economics, 98 in psychology, business studies and 95 in English.

“Humanities is an interesting stream as it teaches you many other things that no science subject can teach you. Language and literature are so important,” said Mitra who now wants to study BA from IT College and make a career in the teaching profession.

Mitra believes in self-study. “School teachers worked hard with all the students,” she said and added that everything in the schoolbooks and notes given by teachers in the classroom were enough to score good marks in the board exam. Her father, Nirmoy Mitra who works in a sugarcane firm in UP said, “It is a proud moment for the family as she is the first among the kin to score more than 98%.”

Another student, Pihu Jhunjhunwala, a topper of Study Hall School, scored 97.4% with Humanities.

“It is a beautiful stream to study. A lot many people consider that students pursuing physics, chemistry and mathematics can score above 97% which is not true always,” she said. Pihu wants to do BA with honours in geography. “It has a lot of scope and is a mother of all disciplines and it also happens to be my favourite subject,” she said.

Meanwhile, Army Public School, Nehru Road students have proved their supremacy in Humanities stream as the top three ranks of the school were all bagged by them. Aradhana Pathak topped the school with 96.6%. Tarun Ashutosh Sathe secured the second position in the school with 96.2%. The third rank was grabbed by Priya Soni with 95.6%, informed officiating principal, Namita Mahajan of the school.

The school topper at GD Goenka Public School is Atharva Agarwal from science stream with 97.4% marks. He has scored 100% marks in psychology. Following closely are Shiksha Mishra and Tulip Karan, toppers from the Humanities stream with 96.6% marks and secured second position in the school. Tulip Karan scored 100% marks in political science and economics too. Advika Sahai of The Millennium School scored 96% in Humanities stream.