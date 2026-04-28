Lucknow: Kamta traffic trial shows morning relief, but evening jams stretch 3 km

A 15-day U-turn diversion trial at Kamta Tiraha delivered morning relief on Monday, but exposed persistent bottlenecks by evening as traffic jams stretched up to 3 km on Ayodhya Road, with vehicles crawling till 9 pm despite on-ground intervention by traffic police. Traffic converging from multiple directions leads to congestion at Kamta Tiraha in Lucknow on Monday. (Deepak Gupta/HT)

With Monday marking the first working day since the plan was rolled out on Saturday, deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Raveena Tyagi remained stationed at the choke point, supervising vehicle movement, removing roadside obstructions and ensuring smoother flow during peak morning hours.

“It’s a 15-day trial and I’m closely monitoring it by being present here. We first tried to manage it through routine traffic regulation, but it did not work. Then we introduced this U-turn system,” she said.

Explaining the bottleneck, Tyagi said traffic converging from multiple directions makes the junction complex. “Even though it is called a ‘tiraha’, traffic actually comes from six different directions, which creates the choke point. Our first move is to turn it into a zero-conflict zone where vehicles do not clash. The second is to ensure traffic does not stop and keeps moving,” she added.

The plan enforces designated U-turns, along with strict no-parking and no-stoppage rules within 100 to 150 metres of the junction, supported by continuous on-ground monitoring.

Tyagi said the system is currently being managed by Lucknow Police, adding that support from other departments may be sought for permanent infrastructure such as directional signage if the trial shows consistent improvement.

Officials said the trial will be reviewed daily, with further adjustments likely to improve traffic flow at the busy intersection.

Diversion plan in place

Traffic from Chinhat towards Polytechnic, the high court and Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences will be diverted via Vijaipur service road and Vijaipur underpass, while vehicles heading towards Gomti Nagar and Ahimamau will be routed through Shaheed Path. Vehicles from Polytechnic will take a U-turn at the third underpass near Kamta to proceed towards Shaheed Path.

Traffic moving from Polytechnic towards the high court and RMLIMS will use a free right turn followed by a U-turn. Buses from Barabanki, Ayodhya and Gorakhpur will pass via Vijaipur underpass, Kathauta and Chinhat route. Vehicles from Chinhat heading towards Polytechnic and nearby areas will be diverted via GS Lawn or mini stadium cut towards Kamta flyover.

The high court, while hearing a PIL on April 16, had observed that despite repeated proceedings, authorities had failed to find a lasting solution to congestion on the corridor connecting key city routes and the court premises.