Lucknow: LLB student, NEET aspirant among nine held in China-linked cyber racket

An LLB student, a NEET aspirant, delivery executives and other young men were among nine people arrested after Lucknow police allegedly uncovered an international money laundering network that routed cyber fraud proceeds through cryptocurrency to digital wallets allegedly controlled by foreign, primarily Chinese, cyber operators. The breakthrough came during verification of suspicious bank accounts under Operation CY-VAJRA, a statewide campaign aimed at dismantling cyber fraud networks.

LLB student, NEET aspirant, delivery staff among nine arrested (Sourced)

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The nine alleged members of the syndicate were arrested during joint raids by the Crime Branch, cyber cell and Madiaon police, deputy commissioner of police (North) Gopal Krishan Choudhary said on Sunday.

Police alleged that the accused recruited financially vulnerable people to open bank accounts in exchange for money and took control of their ATM cards, passbooks, cheque books and internet banking credentials. These “mule accounts” were used to receive money siphoned off through cyber frauds before it was either withdrawn or converted into USDT (Tether) and transferred to digital wallets allegedly operated by Chinese cyber criminals.

Investigators suspect the accused earned commissions on every successful transfer, acting as financial couriers for overseas cyber fraud syndicates.

The probe began after police detained Mohammad Shahrukh near Keshav Nagar while verifying suspicious accounts. His interrogation allegedly led investigators to a hideout near IIM Road, where eight more accused were arrested.

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{{^usCountry}} Police recovered 50 ATM and credit cards, cheque books, passbooks, an iPad, a tablet, ₹53,100 in cash and two vehicles allegedly used by the group. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police recovered 50 ATM and credit cards, cheque books, passbooks, an iPad, a tablet, ₹53,100 in cash and two vehicles allegedly used by the group. {{/usCountry}}

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Officials said forensic examination of the seized electronic devices and Telegram chats is underway to identify the foreign wallet holders, trace cryptocurrency transactions and establish the interstate and international links of the alleged network.

The arrested include Mohammad Shahrukh (20), a furniture worker; Mahfooz Khan (19), a delivery executive; Syed Abdullah (22), an LLB student; Mohammad Basar (21), a delivery platform worker; Mohammad Ruban (21), a painter; Shabir (27), a NEET aspirant; Sikandar (21), Farhan (26) and Tufail, all students. Police said the accused allegedly worked as part of the cyber money laundering network.

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