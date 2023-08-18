Lovers’ fight reaches dead-end: Man kills live-in partner in Lucknow, arrested

LUCKNOW A man living in an apartment at Sushant Golf City here was arrested after he allegedly shot his 24-year-old live-in partner dead on Thursday. The deceased Riya Gupta, 26, a beautician, was shot in the head and chest while the accused Rishabh Singh Bhadauria, 28, was booked under IPC Section 302, said police.

The man was arrested on Thursday night after a written complaint lodged by the victim's family.

The accused frequently got into fights with Riya Gupta after he recently learnt about her divorce and child from her previous marriage. According to Bhadauria, Riya wanted to get married to him, which led to a brawl on Thursday, said cops.

Bhadauria was arrested on Thursday night after a written complaint lodged by the victim’s family. He was being interrogated, said deputy commissioner of police (south) Vineet Jaiswal.

Riya’s family had been trying to reach her since morning, but she did not respond. Subsequently, they called the cops who reached the flat on the second floor of C block of Paradise Apartment. The house was locked from outside. When the police opened the door, they found Riya’s blood-stained body on the floor.

“After the incident was reported on Thursday evening, senior police officials reached the spot to investigate the matter,” the DCP added.

Earlier, Riya was staying with her family in the Cantt area of the city and Bhadauria was a resident of Krishna Nagar. His father is a clerk at a government office, said police.

During interrogation, Bhadauria said he and Riya met through social media in November 2022, after which both decided to live together and shifted to a rented flat in Paradise Crystal apartment.

