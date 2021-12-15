Lucknow Metro bags Energy Conservation Award 2021

Lucknow Metro has been awarded the Energy Conservation Award 2021 by Union Minister for Power and New and Renewable Energy Raj Kumar Singh at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.

Lucknow Metro bagged the award for the effective and efficient usage of available resources in the ‘Metro Railways – Energy Conservation Category’.

“ Lucknow Metro has been following an environment-friendly approach towards development since its inception, which has now been highlighted by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency. The Lucknow Metro corridor is 100 percent equipped with LED lighting and all stations along with the metro rakes have these installations which effectively save a substantial amount of power and energy,” said Kumar Keshav, managing director UP Metro Rail Corporation.

Besides, the metro rakes are designed with regenerative braking technology, which also helps to cut down on electricity usage. This high-tech rolling stock aids in saving up to 35 per cent of energy, when compared to traditional systems. It has also employed this regenerative braking system across lifts, which contributes to saving 34 percent of energy.

Kumar Keshav said, “Renewable energy projects like roof top solar power plants have been commissioned at depot, RSS building and administrative building of Lucknow Metro. Rooftop solar power plant on elevated stations is under planning and to be commissioned in near future. The UP Metro Rail Corporation has planted a total of 1.38MW solar units as yet. This ensures a supply of 30 lakh units of alternative electricity, annually.”

He said, “To bring down carbon footprint, we have incorporated ‘green innovative solutions’ in Agra and Kanpur Metro rail projects’’.

Present on the occasion were chief guest Krishan Pal, union minister for power and heavy industries, and secretary to the government of India, Abhay Bhakhre – director general, bureau of energy efficiency, Vivek Kumar Dewagan, additional secretary, ministry of power and other dignitaries.