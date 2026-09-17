Lucknow Metro extends free GoSmart Card exchange deadline to Oct 2

Lucknow Metro passengers still using the GoSmart Card now have another 15 days to switch to the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC), which offers a 10% discount on every Lucknow Metro journey and is designed for use across participating metro systems and other transport services. With only around 40,000 of nearly one lakh existing GoSmart Card users having made the switch, the Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) has extended the free exchange deadline from September 17 to October 2.

For representation only (Sourced)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Under the extended window, the remaining around 60,000 GoSmart Card holders can surrender their cards and obtain an NCMC without paying the ₹100 issuance charge at any Lucknow Metro station. Passengers have been advised to use their GoSmart Card balance before surrendering the card.

UPMRC launched NCMC services in Lucknow Metro on July 15 as part of its transition to the “One Nation One Card” system. GoSmart, Tourist and Super Saver Cards are being phased out.

According to UPMRC MD Sushil Kumar, NCMC can also be used, subject to interoperability, on participating metro systems, buses, parking facilities and retail outlets.

Passengers without a GoSmart Card can obtain a new NCMC from designated Airtel Payments Bank counters and kiosks for a non-refundable ₹100 issuance charge. The card can be recharged through kiosks, ticket vending machines, the Airtel app and other compatible channels. The minimum recharge is ₹100 and maximum ₹2,000.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}