Home / Cities / Lucknow News / LMRC to beef up security after bomb hoax

LMRC to beef up security after bomb hoax

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jul 08, 2023 07:58 PM IST

Throughout Friday night, the LMRC security commissioner and security staff and police searched stations to ensure a safe ride for passengers

The Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation (LMRC) has decided to upgrade its security at all stations following the threat call to blow up Hazratganj Metro Station, on Friday. The call was made to the Hazratganj police station.

The call threw LMRC brass and the district administration in a tizzy and throughout Friday night, the LMRC security commissioner and security staff and police searched stations to ensure a safe ride for passengers. Pushpa Belani, chief PRO, LMRC said, “The LMRC security team along with the police searched the Hazratganj station the whole night but nothing was found but LMRC has decided to increase security at all its stations. The LMRC already scans all travellers before their entry. Given the extensive list of measures being deployed by the UPMRC, there are fewer chances of anyone entering the metro station with any sort of explosive. Besides, the metro has one of the best CCTV camera systems in place.”

The LMRC has appealed to passengers not to touch unattended items and report any sort of suspicious activity.

