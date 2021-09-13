Lucknow Municipal Corporation removes 200 illegal hoardings

Around 200 illegal billboards, kiosks, posters, banners and hoardings were removed by Lucknow Municipal Corporation from various corners of the city in a special drive.

The illegal hoardings were not only spoiling the city’s skyline but were also threat to the common man as most of the them were installed on the road curves. The LMC staff met stiff resistance from the people while removing these hoardings. Municipal commissioner Ajay Dwivedi said, “All these hoardings were put up without permission of LMC and were violating norms. The LMC cannot be a silent spectator to the rising hoarding menace in the city.”

The municipal commissioner admitted that there are still hundreds of illegal hoardings which are yet to be removed.

“For that, I have called for a special drive this week,” said Ajay Dwivedi. LMC is determined to remove all the illegal hoardings despite pressure coming from all quarters.

“The market of illegal hoardings has been long flourishing in the city, this is patronised by local politicians, and officials,” an LMC insider, who didn’t wanted to be named, said.