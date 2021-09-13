Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Lucknow Municipal Corporation removes 200 illegal hoardings
lucknow news

Lucknow Municipal Corporation removes 200 illegal hoardings

The illegal hoardings were not only spoiling Lucknow’s skyline but were also threat to the common man as most of the them were installed on the road curves
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON SEP 13, 2021 09:42 PM IST
Officials said all these hoardings were put up without permission of Lucknow Municipal Corporation and were violating norms. (HT Photo)

Around 200 illegal billboards, kiosks, posters, banners and hoardings were removed by Lucknow Municipal Corporation from various corners of the city in a special drive.

The illegal hoardings were not only spoiling the city’s skyline but were also threat to the common man as most of the them were installed on the road curves. The LMC staff met stiff resistance from the people while removing these hoardings. Municipal commissioner Ajay Dwivedi said, “All these hoardings were put up without permission of LMC and were violating norms. The LMC cannot be a silent spectator to the rising hoarding menace in the city.”

The municipal commissioner admitted that there are still hundreds of illegal hoardings which are yet to be removed.

“For that, I have called for a special drive this week,” said Ajay Dwivedi. LMC is determined to remove all the illegal hoardings despite pressure coming from all quarters.

“The market of illegal hoardings has been long flourishing in the city, this is patronised by local politicians, and officials,” an LMC insider, who didn’t wanted to be named, said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Uttar Pradesh assembly polls: Priyanka wants organisational structure in all panchayats by September 22

Yogi Adityanath holds Janata Darshan in Gorakhpur

Ram temple structure will have minimum life of 1000 years: Trust general secretary

Varanasi cops bust solver gang during NEET exam; woman and mother arrested
TRENDING TOPICS
NEET
Priyanka Chopra
JEE Main Result 2021 Live Updates
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Met Gala 2021
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP