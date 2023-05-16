Two murder accused shot at on court premises in Jaunpur

LUCKNOW Two men accused of murder were allegedly shot at by two assailants when they were brought to a court in Jaunpur for hearing in the case on Tuesday, said police.

The two suffered bullet injuries and were undergoing treatment at a local hospital while one of the two assailants was caught and efforts were on to nab the other person involved in the attack. Eyewitnesses said the firing on the court premises created panic among those present there.

SP (city) BK Gautam said the two injured were identified as Mithilesh Giri and Suryaprakash Rai and they were attacked while being taken to the court of chief judicial magistrate. He said one of the attackers, Shravan Kumar Yadav, was caught by advocates and handed over to the police while the other managed to escape from the spot.

“Mithilesh suffered bullet injury on his back while Suryaprakash was hit on his arm. They were admitted to the district hospital, from where they were shifted to the trauma centre in Varanasi,” said Gautam. He said Giri and Rai were lodged in the district jail since May 6, 2022, in a case pertaining to the murder of wrestler Badal Yadav at Dharmapur Bazar in the Gaurabadshahpur area and the attack on them was apparently the fallout of the same.

Loot case accused held after encounter

A man wanted in a case of loot was arrested after he was injured in an encounter with the Agra police on Monday night. The police later arrested four others on the basis of information revealed by the injured accused and recovered jewellery and cash looted from a shopkeeper around a week ago.

Police said the injured accused was identified as Dharmendra while two of his associates managed to escape. Later, his four associates, including Totaram, Gautam, Yogesh and Pankaj Kumar, were arrested.

In a press note issued by Agra police, it was informed that Dharmendra had two dozen cases against him while Totaram had three and Gautam was wanted in eight cases. Pankaj too had one case against him. It further stated that they were wanted in a loot case registered at Barhan police station on May 9. In the case, three unidentified assailants had forcibly taken away ₹20,000, a bag containing silver ornaments and the victim’s motorcycle.

