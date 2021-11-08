Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Lucknow: PGI’s Apex Trauma Centre starts admitting patients
Lucknow: PGI’s Apex Trauma Centre starts admitting patients

The Apex trauma centre at PGI in Lucknow was converted into Rajdhani Covid Hospital during the outbreak of pandemic
Till 2 pm on Monday 7 patients were admitted to the Apex Trauma Centre. (HT File)
Published on Nov 08, 2021 11:36 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow

The Apex Trauma Centre of Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) that was converted into Rajdhani Covid Hospital was opened for general trauma patients from Monday.

“Till 2 pm 7 patients were admitted at the centre. The hospital is back to normal functioning of pre corona times. The emergency, OPD and wards have become operational from today. The trauma related services are now available 24X7. All the OTs to treat patients have also become operational,” chief medical superintendent of PGI professor Gaurav Agarwal said.

Agarwal said, “The state-of-art trauma centre located in Vrindawan colony is one of the best in country.”

PGI director professor RK Dhiman said, “The Rajdhani Covid Hospital treated and cured over 3000 Covid patients during the last 18 months. Now the Covid Hospital has been shifted to main building as the cases have declined.”

