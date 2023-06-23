Job scam: FIR against two on U.P. dy CM’s complaint

Lucknow Police on Friday registered an FIR against two unidentified people on the complaint of Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya regarding an audio clip of a conversation about allegedly offering a job by taking his (Maurya’s) name.

DCP (Central), Lucknow, Aparna Rajat Kaushik said the audio clip of a conversation between the two people was shared by the deputy CM. (For Representation)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Confirming it, DCP (Central), Lucknow, Aparna Rajat Kaushik said the audio clip of a conversation between the two people was shared by the deputy CM.

“Taking cognizance of the complaint, an FIR was registered at Gautam Palli police station under IPC sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 500 (defamation) against the two unidentified people,” said Kaushik.

“A team of officials of cybercrime cell and surveillance team of Lucknow Police has been formed to investigate the matter. We have got some details and further probe is on,” she added.