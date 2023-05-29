Shahjahanpur police arrest man over death of live-in partner

LUCKNOW The Shahjahanpur police arrested two men over the death of a pregnant woman said to be in a live-in relationship with one of them. Seema Gautam, 24, died at a hospital in Lakhimpur Kheri, where she was brought by the accused - Naved and his associate Farhan. The deceased’s brother alleged that she was poisoned, said police.

Naved had brought the woman to a local hospital in a critical condition, where doctors declared her brought dead. (Pic for representation)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Seema, a resident of Lakhimpur Kheri, was in a live-in relationship with Naved for one and a half years and the couple was staying at a rented accommodation owned by one Mustaquim in Roza area of the district. Naved and Farhan were in jail while Mustaquim was absconding, they said.

Based on the complaint lodged by the woman’s brother, a case was registered against Naved, Mustaquim and Farhan.

On Sunday night, Naved had brought the woman to a local hospital in a critical condition, where doctors declared her brought dead, said Sudhir Jaiswal, ASP (Shahjahanpur). The hospital staff informed cops about the incident.

According to Jaiswal, Naved had introduced himself as Sohaib Siddiqui and the victim as his wife, Zoya. But Naved revealed the truth when cops interrogated him.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The victim was in a live-in relationship with Naved for the past one and half years but her family members were not aware of her relationship, said the ASP. The police sent the body for a post-mortem examination and further probe was underway.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON