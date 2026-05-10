...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Lucknow records 40% rise in accidental deaths in 2024: NCRB

Lucknow recorded 1,006 accidental deaths in 2024 compared to 718 in 2023, marking an increase of 288 deaths in a year. The figures place the city among the major cities reporting one of the steepest rises in accidental fatalities in the country.

Published on: May 10, 2026 09:04 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
Advertisement

The state capital witnessed a sharp rise in accidental deaths in 2024, with fatalities increasing by 40.1% over the previous year, according to the National Crime Records Bureau’s (NCRB) latest report ‘Accidental Deaths & Suicides in India 2024’ released on Wednesday.

NCRB data shows state capital among India’s worst-performing cities; young adults account for bulk of victims (Sourced)

Lucknow recorded 1,006 accidental deaths in 2024 compared to 718 in 2023, marking an increase of 288 deaths in a year. The figures place the city among the major cities reporting one of the steepest rises in accidental fatalities in the country.

The NCRB data also showed a steep increase in deaths caused by “forces of nature” in Lucknow. Such fatalities rose from three in 2023 to 17 in 2024, registering a 466.7% increase.

Deaths due to “other causes”, including road accidents and urban mishaps, also climbed from 715 to 989, indicating growing traffic pressure and urban infrastructure strain in the expanding city.

Men accounted for the majority of the victims. Of the 1,006 deaths recorded in 2024, 848 victims were men and 158 were women.

Lucknow’s accidental death count remained higher than several other major cities in Uttar Pradesh. Agra recorded 761 accidental deaths in 2024, while Varanasi reported 361 deaths.

At the national level, accidental deaths rose by 5.3% in 2024, but Lucknow’s 40.1% increase was much higher than the national average for cities. The NCRB report noted that while infrastructure expansion in Lucknow has accelerated over the past decade, urban safety systems, disaster preparedness, traffic management and emergency response mechanisms have not expanded at the same pace.

 
lucknow
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Lucknow records 40% rise in accidental deaths in 2024: NCRB
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Lucknow records 40% rise in accidental deaths in 2024: NCRB
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.