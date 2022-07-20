Lucknow reels under water logging, power outages
Water logging and prolonged power outages were reported from several parts of the city after rains on Wednesday, exposing tall claims of Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) about the cleaning of nullahs and drains in the city. After about an hour of rain in the city, the roads were flooded. Hazratganj, the city’s most prominent market, was waterlogged. Every road leading to Lalbagh was flooded.
Water entered the LMC office premises, and Park road was also submerged under water, affecting vehicular movement near Shyama Prasad Hospital. Waterlogging was also reported from posh areas, including Shahnajaf Road, Rana Pratap Marg, Jopling Road, Aliganj, Mahanagar, and Gomti Nagar. As per reports, there was knee-deep water at the Ambedkar Park intersection. Traffic jams were reported on Ring Road, connecting Sitapur Road with Ayodhya Highway. There was waterlogging on the road from Munshipulia to Engineering College and Khurramnagar. Traffic snarls were also reported in many areas, including Chowk, Aishbagh, Haiderganj and Rajajipuram in old Lucknow.
Water logging was also reported in low-lying areas, including Madiaon, Faizullahganj, Keshav Nagar, Ismailganj, Ashiana, Kanpur Road, Sarojini Nagar, Indira Nagar, Gomti Nagar Extension, Balaganj and Jankipuram. Apart from this, there was waterlogging in Gomti Nagar’s Vipul Khand too.
Corporators demand inquiry
Corporator Laik Agha said, “Water entered several houses in Kashmiri Mohalla ward. The municipal corporation spent ₹10 crore, in the name of cleaning the drain, despite that waterlogging was reported today.”
Ismailganj ward corporator Sameer Pal Sonu and Indira Nagar Corporator Amita Singh demanded an inquiry into the nullah cleaning work in the city.
Meanwhile, prolonged power cuts were reported in Dilkusha colony, Parks of Gomti Nagar, Vipul Khand, Indira Nagar, Alambagh, Patel Nagar, Adarsh Nagar, Sujanpura, Shanti Nagar, Thakurganj, Chowk, Aminabad, Aliganj and Mahanagar.
-
Faridkot DSP sent to judicial custody in graft case
A Patti court has sent deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Faridkot, Lakhvir Singh to judicial custody after his five day remand with the vigilance bureau ended on Wednesday. The cop was arrested by the Tarn Taran police on July 7 for allegedly accepting ₹10-lakh bribe through a conduit in lieu of letting off a drug smuggler wanted in a case registered at Bhikhiwind.
-
Two kids among five killed as dumper overturns on SUV in Rae Bareli
Five people, including two children, were killed after an overloaded dumper filled with fly ash overturned on an SUV on Lucknow-Prayagraj highway under Badhokhar police station limits of Rae Bareli on Tuesday night, police said. Police said three other people were critically injured in the accident and undergoing treatment at Rae Bareli district hospital. The bodies were pulled out with the help of a JCB and sent for post mortem examination.
-
Heavy rain lashes several parts of U.P, more in store: Met department
Heavy rains lashed several parts of Uttar Pradesh, including Lucknow, on Wednesday bringing much-needed relief from the sultry weather conditions even as the met department predicted 'heavy to very heavy rainfall' in several parts of the state in the next couple of days. State capital Lucknow experienced 52.3 mm rainfall that brought down the day temperature from 38.6 degrees Celsius (on Tuesday) to 34.3 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.
-
PM likely to attend event to mark death anniv of Mulayam’s confidante
KANPUR Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to virtually attend an event to be organised in Kanpur's Meharban Singh ka Purwa township on July 25 to mark the 10th death anniversary of socialist leader Chowdhary Harmohan Singh Yadav, who was one of the closest confidantes of Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav.
-
ED registers money-laundering case against film producer Prerna Arora
The Enforcement Directorate has registered a money-laundering case against Bollywood producer Prerna Arora, based on a 2018 case in which the economic offences wing (EOW) of the Mumbai police had arrested her for allegedly cheating film producer Vashu Bhagnani of ₹31.6 crore. An ED officer said though Arora was summoned to appear before the agency on Wednesday, she failed to turn up and sought time through her lawyer.
