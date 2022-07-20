Lucknow reels under water logging, power outages

Water logging and prolonged power outages were reported from several parts of the city after rains on Wednesday, exposing tall claims of Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) about the cleaning of nullahs and drains in the city. After about an hour of rain in the city, the roads were flooded. Hazratganj, the city’s most prominent market, was waterlogged. Every road leading to Lalbagh was flooded.

Water entered the LMC office premises, and Park road was also submerged under water, affecting vehicular movement near Shyama Prasad Hospital. Waterlogging was also reported from posh areas, including Shahnajaf Road, Rana Pratap Marg, Jopling Road, Aliganj, Mahanagar, and Gomti Nagar. As per reports, there was knee-deep water at the Ambedkar Park intersection. Traffic jams were reported on Ring Road, connecting Sitapur Road with Ayodhya Highway. There was waterlogging on the road from Munshipulia to Engineering College and Khurramnagar. Traffic snarls were also reported in many areas, including Chowk, Aishbagh, Haiderganj and Rajajipuram in old Lucknow.

Water logging was also reported in low-lying areas, including Madiaon, Faizullahganj, Keshav Nagar, Ismailganj, Ashiana, Kanpur Road, Sarojini Nagar, Indira Nagar, Gomti Nagar Extension, Balaganj and Jankipuram. Apart from this, there was waterlogging in Gomti Nagar’s Vipul Khand too.

Corporators demand inquiry

Corporator Laik Agha said, “Water entered several houses in Kashmiri Mohalla ward. The municipal corporation spent ₹10 crore, in the name of cleaning the drain, despite that waterlogging was reported today.”

Ismailganj ward corporator Sameer Pal Sonu and Indira Nagar Corporator Amita Singh demanded an inquiry into the nullah cleaning work in the city.

Meanwhile, prolonged power cuts were reported in Dilkusha colony, Parks of Gomti Nagar, Vipul Khand, Indira Nagar, Alambagh, Patel Nagar, Adarsh Nagar, Sujanpura, Shanti Nagar, Thakurganj, Chowk, Aminabad, Aliganj and Mahanagar.