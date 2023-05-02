Students visit “Mann Ki Baat” exhibition at Raj Bhavan

More than 150 students, teachers and other dignitaries of Lucknow’s Loreto Convent Intermediate School and Bal Vidya Mandir visited Raj Bhavan during the ongoing three-day exhibition on “Mann Ki Baat” and Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav on Tuesday. Students at the Raj Bhavan on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

On the occasion, the students also recorded their statements related to the exhibition in the brochure kept at the venue. They were seen curiously looking at the details displayed on the exhibition boards, reading and having thematic discussions among themselves.

The officials addressed various queries of the students on the spot and shared information on various historical aspects of India’s independence and various topics related to the Prime Minister’s famous programme “Mann Ki Baat”.

The students sang many patriotic songs at the exhibition site.

They also visited the Gandhi Auditorium, Janakaksh, Prajnaakaksh, Kalakaksh, guest rooms in the historical building of Raj Bhavan, besides Panchatantra Vatika, Dhanvantari Vatika, Kamaltal, Baradari, Zoo and gardens etc. on its premises and enjoyed nutritious buttermilk distributed at the venue.

It is noteworthy that during the live broadcast of the 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popular programme “Mann Ki Baat” at Raj Bhavan on Sunday, a three-day exhibition was organised by the Central Bureau of Communications at the Annapurna Hall.

This exhibition is based on “Mann Ki Baat” and the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. With its inauguration, governor Anandiben Patel has opened the Raj Bhavan for school children, officials and employees Raj Bhavan, their family members and other dignitaries.