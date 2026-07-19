Lucknow school van driver arrested for sexually assaulting 4-year-old girl

A school van driver has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a four-year-old nursery student in the Talkatora area here, police said on Sunday. The accused, identified as Girish Mishra, aged around 50 years, has been booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

The accused, Girish Mishra, in police custody. (Sourced)

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According to police, the child, who studies at a private school, was dropped off at school daily by her father and used the school van to return home. Her parents, both private sector employees residing in Rajajipuram, told police that the girl returned home from school on Friday appearing frightened and withdrawn. However, they initially assumed she was unwell.

On Saturday, the girl’s condition deteriorated and she complained of fever and abdominal pain. Her parents took her to a hospital, where medical examination reportedly indicated sexual assault. Shocked by the findings, the family questioned the child, who allegedly identified the van driver as the perpetrator.

The family then approached the Talkatora police station and lodged a complaint. According to police sources, when the accused was brought to the station, the child became visibly distressed and pointed towards him. During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed to his crime.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said he had been working as a driver for around two decades and had worked for various institutions over the years. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said he had been working as a driver for around two decades and had worked for various institutions over the years. {{/usCountry}}

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DCP (West Zone) Kamlesh Dixit said that a case was registered immediately after receiving the complaint. “Based on the family’s complaint, an FIR has been registered under Section 65(2) of the BNS and sections 5(M)/6 of the Pocso Act. The child’s medical examination has been conducted and the accused, Girish Mishra, arrested. Further legal action is underway,” he said.

The incident has once again raised concerns over the safety of children using school transport services. A similar case had surfaced in Lucknow in July 2025, when another four-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a school van driver. The accused was arrested and sent to jail.

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