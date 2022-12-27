Lucknow sees one new Covid case, readies hospitals

The city on Monday reported one case of Covid-19, taking its current active count to two. Samples taken from the patient from Aliganj were sent for genome sequencing.

Meanwhile, the state health department has stepped up preparations in the wake of a Covid spike in some countries. As many as 40 beds have been reserved for Covid patients at Lokbandhu and Balrampur hospitals. Meanwhile, a fresh order for testing kit supplies has been placed with the Medical Supplies Corporation. At present, over 1.5 lakh such kits are in stock.

“Since it’s located on Kanpur Road, the Lokbandhu Rajnarayan Hospital will be used to isolate infected air passengers. The hospital has more than 3,000 Covid testing kits. At present, there is sufficient stock of essential medicines, PPE kits and masks,” said hospital superintendent Dr. Ajay Shankar Tripathi.

He added that infrastructure was in place for CT scans and x-ray of Covid patients.

Chief medical superintendent of Balrampur Hospital Dr. GP Gupta said 15 beds were reserved for Covid patients at the facility. “A 28-bed ICU unit is also ready. It has a ventilator.” “Also, there are more than 3,000 Antigen and RT-PCR kits available here. More than 100 people are being screened daily.”

Deputy chief medical officer Dr. Anoop Srivastava said the preparations against Covid were in place is complete. “We have 12,000 testing kits, 35,000 masks, 10,000 PPE kits and More than 1.5 lakh paracetamol, azithromycin and other necessary pills.”

Head of the microbiology department at KGMU Dr. Amita Jain said there were more than one lakh test kits available, including those for RT-PCR, genome sequencing and antigen examinations.