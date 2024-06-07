Lucknow Smart City Project progresses: Boxing ring, taekwondo hall civil work completed

All the civil work for the boxing ring and the taekwondo hall, which are part of the Smart City project, has been 100% completed. Meanwhile, 70% of the civil work on the jogging track and volleyball areas and 40% of the work on the handball area have been completed, officials reported during the review meeting of Smart City projects at the Smart City office auditorium on Friday. Rajnath Singh and Adityanath during laying the stone foundation ceremony of the 352 development scheme under the smart city project in Lucknow on March 18, 2023. (HT FIle)

During the meeting, divisional commissioner (DC) Roshan Jacob conducted an in-depth review of the Smart City projects, issuing clear instructions to ensure the timely completion of all ongoing construction works. Roshan stressed the importance of maintaining high-quality standards in these projects and instructed the nodal officers to monitor progress regularly. She firmly directed the officers to personally inspect the construction sites to ensure adherence to the set standards.

The officials briefed the DC on the progress at KD Singh Babu Stadium. Along with the completion of boxing ring and the taekwondo hall, it was noted that 70% of the civil work on the jogging track and volleyball areas and 40% on the handball area had been completed.

Following this, DC directed the officials to initiate the tendering process for establishing a café area in Raja Ram Park. She emphasised the need to expedite civil work at the under-construction Divyang Park, ensuring that the quality and standards are strictly adhered to. Moreover, she conducted a thorough review of various other ongoing construction and renovation projects, including the Senior Citizen Centre, health screening facilities for school children, and the Hussainabad Gate.

The meeting concluded with a reaffirmation of the administration’s dedication to transforming the city through these key projects, reinforcing the mandate that no compromises will be made on the quality or timeliness of the work.