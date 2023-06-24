Lucknow to be developed as India’s eighth ‘Magnet City’

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has embarked on an ambitious plan to develop Lucknow as the country’s eighth ‘Magnet City’ under its larger plan to develop the state capital as the country’s first AI city, as per a government statement on Saturday.

The aim is to develop Lucknow as India’s eighth ‘Magnet City’ in the next five years, with the period divided into 20 quarters. On behalf of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, the officials concerned had been told to engage in mission mode to achieve this goal, said the statement.

Presently, seven cities of the country are known as Magnet Cities, including Delhi-NCR, Kolkata, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Bengaluru.

A Magnet City is one that attracts people and investments.

Govt to develop five UP cities into IT & ITES hubs:

To make the state a one trillion-dollar economy in the next five years, the Yogi government plans to rejuvenate five cities of UP. The government has a complete strategy ready to develop Lucknow, Kanpur, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Varanasi and Prayagraj as IT hubs and ITES sector. The government believed that these five districts of Uttar Pradesh would open doors for the development of the state in the IT and ITES sectors, preventing migration of excellent talent from the state forever, the statement said.

“Under the leadership of chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra, a team of top officers of various departments worked on this plan for the past eight months and recently gave a detailed presentation in front of CM Yogi Adityanath. Subsequently, the CM has asked the officers to get involved in mission mode to implement the plan”, the statement said.

The statement added that after the UP Global Investors’ Summit, investment proposals worth ₹36 lakh crore had been received by UP. The Yogi government was now busy preparing to implement the projects on the ground through ground-breaking ceremonies. Along with significant improvement in law and order in the state, the past 6 years had been very important for the state in terms of infrastructure and connectivity, it said.

