Pharma research institute to be established in Lucknow, says CM

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday emphasised on the need to promote pharmaceutical research in Uttar Pradesh and announced to set up a pharmaceutical research and innovation institute in Lucknow soon.

At a high level meeting here, Adityanath asked officials to assess the future needs of the pharmaceutical sector and submit a detailed action plan regarding the institute within the next 15 days after studying best practices from around the world. “Suitable land should be identified for this in Lucknow. This institute will play a major role in pharmaceutical research in Uttar Pradesh,” he said.

The CM’s decision to establish the institute will promote research and manufacturing in the pharma sector. The state is gearing up to play a significant role in the pharma sector and focus will be on educational institutions, research labs and industry, he added.

“Uttar Pradesh should take advantage of these possibilities. Along with drug manufacturing, we also have to focus on research,” he emphasised.

UP is the sixth-largest state in the nation in terms of the number of pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities. “Now, we aim to become the leading state. Similarly, our contribution to pharma manufacturing in the country is currently 2%, which needs to be increased to 10-12%. There is great potential for growth in the pharmaceutical sector,” he was stated saying, according to a government press release.

High-level research institutes like IITR, CDRI, CIMAP and NBRI are functional in the state while there are also academic institutions like SGPGI and KGMU. With planned efforts, Lucknow has emerged as a biopharma hub in the last few years. AKTU and other technical educational institutions are capable of providing human resources for the pharmaceutical sector. While the process of construction of pharma park is underway in the state, a medical device park will also to be constructed.

“To encourage the pharmaceutical industry, we must concentrate on all three areas — quality educational institutions, research labs, and industry. In such a situation, pharmaceutical research and innovation institute should be established. The institute will primarily focus on research and innovation, as well as act as a bridge between other institutes and industries related to the sector,” he added.

