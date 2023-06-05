NIRF: BBAU, LU improve rankings, IIML retains rank

A number of higher educational institutions in Lucknow including Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU), Lucknow University (LU) improved their rankings in NIRF 2023.

The Lucknow University campus (HT FIle Photo)

The Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow, retained last year’s rank in the management category and Dr Ram Manohar Lohiya National Law University slipped from its last year’s rank in the law university category.

Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU) Lucknow

Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University of Lucknow jumped to 42nd position this year. The university had secured 55th position in this category in 2022. Importantly, BBAU has moved up 13 ranks in the last one year and 23 ranks in the last two years.

Also, in the overall category ranking of universities, the university has registered an improvement to 69th position. Last time it was ranked 78th.

This year, the University has also been ranked among the Institutes of Excellence in Law and Pharmacy categories. The University got 10th position in the category of law institutes. The university has secured 20th position among pharmacy institutes. The University has secured 78th rank in the management category.

On this occasion, university vice-chancellor Acharya Sanjay Singh congratulated the University family and said that this is the result of the “overall efforts of all of us. The university is continuously marching on the path of progress. We have attained a much better position in NIRF ranking than before. I have full faith that if we all unite and contribute in the progress of the university, then the day is not far when we will be known as the leading university of the country.”

LU’s impressive leap

The Lucknow University has jumped to 115th spot against last year’s 195th: a jump of 80 ranks in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) India rankings 2023. The achievement of A++ grade in National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) contributed majorly to the increase in NIRF ranking, an official said.

The University of Lucknow’s dedication to academic excellence and holistic development has been recognised with this significant leap in its ranking. Another factor that contributed to the enhancement in rankings is the faculty enrollment drive.

Prof Alok Kumar Rai, vice-chancellor, University of Lucknow, expressed happiness at the institution’s achievement, stating, “This remarkable achievement in the NIRF rankings is a testament to the unwavering dedication of our faculty, staff, and students. It reflects our commitment to academic excellence, research, and holistic development. We are proud to be recognized as one of the top institutions in the country and will continue to strive for even greater heights.”

IIM Lucknow retains 6th rank

In the management category, the Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow retained its sixth rank. IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Bangalore, IIM Kozhikode are placed at the top three positions. IIM Calcutta is ranked fourth among the management institutions in the country. Jaipuria Institute of Management, Noida ranked 47th, Birla Institute of Management, Greater Noida 48th while Jaipuria Institute of Management, Lucknow ranked 92nd.

IIT-K tops innovation category.

Taking to twitter, IIT-K director, Prof Abhay Karandikar, said, “I am delighted to announce that Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur has ranked number one in the prestigious NIRF (National Institutional Ranking Framework) Innovation category 2023.”

“This accomplishment is a testament to the remarkable growth of IIT Kanpur’s innovation ecosystem in recent years. Our incubation centre has experienced rapid expansion, nurturing start-ups in some of the most cutting-edge technologies such as cyber security, blockchain, defence, etc.

“One of our notable strengths is the establishment of a robust management system for intellectual property rights (IPR) protection and technology commercialisation. We have achieved an impressive technology commercialisation rate. Our diverse portfolio includes innovations in social impact, disability assistance, medical technology, gene therapy, and various other areas,” he said.

