Lucknow University bags UGC’s Category-I ranking

The University of Lucknow (LU) secured a Category-I ranking from the University Grants Commission (UGC) on Tuesday, marking another milestone for the institution that celebrated its 103rd foundation day last week. LU, having secured an A++ grade by NAAC last year, holds a position in the NIRF top 101-150.

LU vice-chancellor, Prof AK Rai, is being greeted by colleagues following the university’s attainment of a Category-I ranking from the UGC on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

The UGC categorises universities based on their national and international performance in accreditation and QS rankings. According to LU spokesperson Durgesh Srivastav, attaining Category-I status in India brings various advantages.

Vice chancellor Prof Alok Kumar Rai emphasised the significance, stating, “This is a commendable achievement for the university. Category-I institutions enjoy greater academic and administrative autonomy, enabling them to design their curriculum, make administrative decisions, initiate innovative programs, appoint foreign faculty, and incentivize current faculty.” Prof Geetanjali Mishra, dean, academics, highlighted LU’s ongoing commitment to innovative programs aligned with UGC regulations.

Advantages include the ability for universities to start new courses, programs, departments, schools, or centers within their existing academic framework without UGC approval. They can also commence diploma and certificate courses in new and innovative areas relevant to local, national, or international needs. Additionally, universities may open constituent units or off-campus centers, start skill courses, and establish research parks and incubation centers, all without UGC approval.

Category-I Universities gain the freedom to hire foreign faculty on a “tenure/contract” basis, admit foreign students on merit, and build an incentive structure to attract talented faculty. Universities may also engage in academic collaborations with foreign institutions without UGC approval, as per the UGC (Promotion and Maintenance of Standards of Academic Collaboration between Indian and Foreign Educational Institutions) Regulations, 2016.