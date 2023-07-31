Lucknow University holds lecture on climate change, sustainable living

The counselling and guidance cell of the University of Lucknow (LU) in collaboration with the Happy Thinking Laboratory organised a special lecture on ‘Climate imbalance and sustainable living’, on Monday.

Lecture on climate change underway at Lucknow University on Monday. (HT PHOTO)

The former additional chief secretary of the Uttar Pradesh (U.P.) government Anita Bhatnagar Jain was the chief speaker while Prof Manoj Dixit, head of the department of public administration, LU presided over the event. Prof Matrayi Priyadarshini, director at Happy Thinking Laboratory welcomed the guests.

Dr Vaishali Saxena, director of the counselling and guidance cell briefed the audience about the theme.

Anita Bhatnagar Jain stressed the importance of glaciers and their impact on climate change. She emphasised water conversation and the greenhouse effect. She advocated for the judicial utilisation of natural resources by presenting some slideshows and a short film.

Prof Manoj Dixit shared his views on climate change sustainable development which was followed by a question-and-answer session. Prof M Priyadarshini also shared her views and motivated students to save water and make judicial use of natural resources. She expressed a vote of thanks.

Prof Madhurima Pradhan, Prof Nazneen, Dr Vineet David, Dr Abhishek Jaiswal, Dr Ruchi, Dr Paridhi and other faculty members were present. Many research scholars and students attended the session.