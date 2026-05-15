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Lucknow University probes teacher's 'objectionable' phone conversation with female student

Lucknow University probes teacher's 'objectionable' phone conversation with female student

Published on: May 15, 2026 10:09 pm IST
PTI |
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Lucknow, University of Lucknow has initiated an inquiry and lodged an FIR against a teacher after allegations surfaced that he had an objectionable and derogatory phone conversation with a female student and allegedly claimed to have shown examination papers before the test, officials said on Friday.

Lucknow University probes teacher's 'objectionable' phone conversation with female student

The accused teacher, however, denied all allegations and claimed he was being falsely implicated due to "internal politics" within the university and among students.

University sources said the matter came to light after the student informed the administration about the alleged incident and audio clips of the purported phone conversations went viral on social media.

In a press release issued on Friday, the university administration said it follows a "zero tolerance" policy in such matters and any conduct affecting the dignity of the institution and academic environment would not be tolerated.

The release said Vice Chancellor J P Saini had directed the university's Internal Complaint Committee to submit its report within 24 hours.

The university said the move reflected its commitment to ensuring a fair probe and strict action if the allegations are found to be true.

The ABVP demanded immediate dismissal of the accused teacher and strict action against him.

ABVP Lucknow University unit president Jai Srivastava said the university administration, local police and the Uttar Pradesh government should invoke stringent provisions related to examination integrity and sexual harassment and arrest the accused teacher.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / Lucknow University probes teacher's 'objectionable' phone conversation with female student
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Lucknow University probes teacher's 'objectionable' phone conversation with female student
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