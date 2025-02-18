Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 13.99 °C, check weather forecast for February 18, 2025

The temperature in Lucknow today, on February 18, 2025, is 27.0 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.99 °C and 29.91 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 22% and the wind speed is 22 km/h. The sun rose at 06:40 AM and will set at 06:00 PM. Lucknow weather update on February 18, 2025

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.42 °C and 30.92 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 16%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 216.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 19, 2025 27.00 Overcast clouds February 20, 2025 28.49 Sky is clear February 21, 2025 29.32 Scattered clouds February 22, 2025 30.91 Few clouds February 23, 2025 29.72 Sky is clear February 24, 2025 29.12 Sky is clear February 25, 2025 29.67 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 18, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 28.65 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 28.16 °C Sky is clear Chennai 27.24 °C Few clouds Bengaluru 28.55 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 31.32 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 30.15 °C Scattered clouds Delhi 26.83 °C Broken clouds View All Prev Next



