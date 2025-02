Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 13.99 °C, check weather forecast for February 27, 2025

The temperature in Lucknow today, on February 27, 2025, is 26.97 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.99 °C and 33.06 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 36% and the wind speed is 36 km/h. The sun rose at 06:32 AM and will set at 06:05 PM. Lucknow weather update on February 27, 2025

Tomorrow, on Friday, February 28, 2025, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.96 °C and 31.41 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 20%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 258.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 28, 2025 26.97 Scattered clouds March 1, 2025 29.80 Overcast clouds March 2, 2025 30.85 Scattered clouds March 3, 2025 32.78 Sky is clear March 4, 2025 32.13 Sky is clear March 5, 2025 33.82 Sky is clear March 6, 2025 30.71 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 27, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 29.5 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 26.83 °C Sky is clear Chennai 28.4 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 28.12 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 29.52 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 33.23 °C Broken clouds Delhi 25.75 °C Overcast clouds View All Prev Next



