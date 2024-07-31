Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 29.99 °C, check weather forecast for July 31, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 1, 2024 27.31 °C Heavy intensity rain August 2, 2024 32.39 °C Moderate rain August 3, 2024 26.63 °C Moderate rain August 4, 2024 31.38 °C Light rain August 5, 2024 32.07 °C Light rain August 6, 2024 32.69 °C Moderate rain August 7, 2024 27.52 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.79 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 31.67 °C Moderate rain Chennai 31.09 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 22.09 °C Light rain Hyderabad 27.96 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 31.23 °C Light rain Delhi 39.0 °C Light rain

The temperature in Lucknow today, on July 31, 2024, is 37.1 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.99 °C and 39.0 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 45% and the wind speed is 45 km/h. The sun rose at 05:30 AM and will set at 06:54 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, August 1, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.15 °C and 33.27 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 87%.With temperatures ranging between 29.99 °C and 39.0 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 145.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 31, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.