Lucknow zoo unveils ‘Party on Wheels’ on 102nd Foundation Day

The Nawab Wajid Ali Shah Zoological Garden marked its 102nd Foundation Day with the introduction of ‘Party on Wheels’—a renovated toy train that was previously out of service. The refurbished Toy Train at Lucknow Zoo, now named ‘Party on Wheels,’ serves as a unique venue for private bookings, inaugurated on the zoo’s 102nd Foundation Day. (HT Photo)

On the Foundation Day celebration, it was announced that the toy train, now rebranded as ‘Party on Wheels,’ will be available for private bookings. A fee of Rs. 5100 will be charged for a two-hour booking, inclusive of menu options. Reservations can be made online, via the zoo’s telephone line, or on-site, as informed by the director of Lucknow Zoo, Aditi Sharma.

The inauguration of ‘Party on Wheels’ took place with Sudhir Kumar Sharma, the department head of the principal chief conservator of forests office, Uttar Pradesh, as the chief guest. Various forest department officials and former zoo directors were also present. In his address, the chief guest said “It is the endeavor of the zoological park that new wild animals keep coming here and in the coming time, new wild animals will soon be seen enhancing the beauty of the zoological park.” Speaking about those who have adopted inmates at the zoo, he said, “by adopting all the wild animals, you are doing a great act of charity. This helps the zoo a lot. For this you all deserve congratulations, and it is hoped that you will continue to help the zoo in the future also.”

In celebration of the Foundation Day, Lucknow Zoo implemented a wristband rule for visitors. Upon entry, visitors, in addition to their tickets, will receive a colored wristband to be worn throughout their visit.

The Lucknow Zoo also organised felicitation ceremonies for winners of competitions held on the premises over the past month. Additionally, two new scrap sculptures were inaugurated alongside the lion installation unveiled earlier this month.