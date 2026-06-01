Lucknow-Ayodhya double-decker buses fail to attract commuters

The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) launched its AC electric double-decker bus service between Lucknow and Ayodhya in October 2025 amid much fanfare, hoping it would become a preferred travel option. However, the service has struggled to attract passengers, with most commuters continuing to prefer conventional buses despite the scorching summer and comparatively lower fares offered by the double-decker service. According to transport department officials, the Lucknow region had received eight electric double-decker buses around one-and-a-half years ago. (FILE PHOTO)

According to transport officials, the biggest challenge facing the service is its considerably longer travel time. While regular buses and other modes of transport cover the 150-km stretch between Lucknow and Ayodhya in about 2.5 to 3 hours, the electric double-decker buses take nearly 4.5 to 5 hours to complete the journey.

Speed hits ridership

The AC electric double-decker buses run at a maximum speed of around 30-40 kmph, leading to significantly longer travel times. Passengers have reportedly urged the transport corporation to increase the speed, stating the prolonged journey makes the service less attractive and discourages commuters from choosing it.

At present, UPSRTC operates two double-decker buses daily on the Lucknow–Ayodhya route. Officials said that each bus carries only around 18 to 20 passengers on most days. In a bid to boost ridership, the corporation recently reduced fares by ₹30-35 per ticket, but the response from commuters has remained lukewarm.

Transport officials admitted that the revenue generated from passenger fares is currently far lower than the expenditure incurred on charging and maintaining the buses.

Safety concerns behind speed restrictions

UPSRTC officials defended the lower operating speed, citing passenger safety. They explained that the buses are significantly taller than conventional vehicles, making them more vulnerable to instability at higher speeds.

Officials said that operating the buses at higher speeds could increase the risk of accidents and overturning, potentially endangering passengers and causing damage to the expensive vehicles. As a result, the buses are generally run at speeds below 50 kmph.

Eight buses allotted to Lucknow region

According to transport department officials, the Lucknow region had received eight electric double-decker buses around one-and-a-half years ago. Of these, two are currently being operated on the Lucknow-Ayodhya route.

Two more buses are undergoing trial operations between Kamta-based Awadh Bus Station and Barabanki. Charging infrastructure is also being developed for the remaining buses.

Plans are being worked out to deploy two buses between Kamta Bus Station and the airport, while another two may be introduced on the Lucknow-Kanpur route. Two additional buses are likely to be operated between Lucknow and Barabanki. Final decisions regarding routes, fares and schedules will be taken after route surveys are completed.

The city had earlier witnessed the operation of an electric double-decker bus between Kamta and the airport under Lucknow City Transport Services Limited. The vehicle was later transferred to the tourism department and is now being used for Lucknow Darshan services.

Six buses remained idle for over a year

Officials acknowledged that while eight electric double-decker buses were delivered to UPSRTC nearly 18 months ago, six of them have remained parked in depots awaiting infrastructure and route planning. The corporation has now started working on plans to put more of these buses on city and intercity routes.

Corporation confident of better response

UPSRTC Lucknow region regional manager Amar Nath Sahay said the corporation remains optimistic about the service’s future. “We have reduced fares to encourage more passengers to travel in these buses. They are comfortable, air-conditioned and environment-friendly. It is true that passenger numbers are currently low, but the load factor is gradually improving. We are confident that the service will pick up in the coming months,” he said.

On the issue of speed restrictions, Sahay reiterated that passenger safety remains the top priority. “The height of the double-decker bus requires speed regulation. Operating it at higher speeds could increase the risk of losing control and causing accidents. Therefore, these buses generally run below 50 kmph, which naturally increases travel time,” he added.