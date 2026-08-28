Lucknow's fashion embraces comfort and tradition for Raksha Bandhan celebrations

Raksha Bandhan marks the grand opening of the festive season, setting the tone for the city’s fashion scene. This year, the trend is clear: We’re moving away from rigid traditions and embracing a style that balances heritage with the comfort of modern life.

Lucknow's fashion embraces comfort and tradition for Raksha Bandhan (Shutterstock)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Navigating high-humidity monsoon weather while staying chic is an annual challenge, but this season, the mantra is simple: breathable luxury, minimalism, and heritage prints.

Tradition Meets Contemporary:

In Lucknow, the fashion narrative is evolving. While traditional crafts remain the city’s heart, there’s a sophisticated shift toward “breezy fabric.”

“Lucknowites are leaning into a style that honours the city’s rich artisanal heritage, think intricate Muqaish-embroidered dupattas but styled with a modern, minimalist edge” says city-based OG designer Asma Hussain. “Today’s fashion is about personality; it’s no longer just about blindly following trends but recreating outfits to fit multiple occasions,” she says.

The Return to Natural Luxury

Designer Pallavi Madhasia champions natural handloom fabrics as the ultimate festive essential. “Forget heavy, clingy silks or itchy synthetic nets,” she advises and add, “When humidity is at an all-time high, natural handlooms are your best friend.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} She suggests to opt for a breezy flared Ajrakh cotton skirt paired with a clean-cut sleeveless blouse. “The ancient hand-block printing technique of Ajrakh is known for its rich blacks, deep madder reds, and muted terracotta geometric patterns that bring an instant air of understated royalty.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She suggests to opt for a breezy flared Ajrakh cotton skirt paired with a clean-cut sleeveless blouse. “The ancient hand-block printing technique of Ajrakh is known for its rich blacks, deep madder reds, and muted terracotta geometric patterns that bring an instant air of understated royalty.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The organic cotton allows skin to breathe, keeping one cool through daytime pujas and long family lunches.

“Additionally, there is a visible move toward sustainable fashion in the city, with a growing preference for natural fabrics like mulmul and cotton, and even organic skincare tints made from ingredients like beetroot and pomegranate,” she adds.Bye-Bye, Chudidaar

Lucknow-based celebrity fashion designer, Arshi Jamal adds focus back on sharp cuts and shape, “Churidars are out; wide-legged pants, flared skirts and boot-cuts are taking over the scene with short kurtas in orange, purple, and other brighter palettes. Of course, black stays out for Raksha Bandhan. We are seeing minimal embroidery but a focus on well-cut outfits; the preferred silhouette for now is straight and flowy, and this trend is here to stay.” Arshi also notes that men’s fashion is trending back toward retro straight-leg and boot-cut ensembles this season.

Accessory Spotlight: The Gen-Z ‘Rakhi’

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Accessories are officially the main character this year. The biggest shift for example the Haath Phool. “Traditionally reserved for brides, delicate haath phools chains connecting a ring to a wristband—have been adopted by Gen-Z as the ultimate festive essential. It turns your hands into a festive canvas, offering an interactive, celebratory, and endlessly photo-ready element for your social media snaps,” suggests Pallavi.

The Finishing

To balance the bold geometric prints of Ajrakh and the flowy silhouettes of 2026, keep your jewelry lightweight. Think minimal gold ear cuffs or a thin gold-chain haath phool. Modern ethnic fashion is all about being effortlessly put-together, ensuring you stay cool and comfortable while looking festive-ready all day long during the festival.Aesthetic flavours:

Color Palette: Bright, vibrant oranges and purples are in; black remains a “no-go” for the daytime festivities of Raksha Bandhan. The Cut: Minimal embroidery with a focus on sharp, straight, and flowy silhouettes is the new gold standard.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}