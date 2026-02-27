Lucknow’s Green Corridor opening deferred to mid-March

The inauguration of the Green Corridor in the state capital has been deferred again, with officials now indicating that the programme is likely to be held in mid March, subject to the availability of dignitaries. Green Corridor in Lucknow (Sourced)

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) had earlier proposed February 22 for the opening of the completed stretch. The tentative date was later revised to February 28.

A representative of defence minister Rajnath Singh said in a press statement on Thursday that the inauguration was postponed due to unavoidable government engagements. Rajnath Singh and chief minister Yogi Adityanath were scheduled to inaugurate the project. Officials said the event will now be organised within the next two weeks, likely in mid-March.

Despite structural completion, the corridor remains closed, with entry and exit points blocked by concrete dividers until the formal inauguration takes place. Commuters continue to use congested alternative routes even as the ready stretch remains inaccessible.

Once opened, the corridor is expected to reduce travel time between Gomti Nagar, Hanuman Setu and Nishatganj. The Nishatganj to Kukrail Dam Road section has been completed, including beautification work, and is awaiting formal clearance before traffic is allowed.

The project is designed to provide north-south connectivity, linking IIM Road to Kisan Path via Shaheed Path.