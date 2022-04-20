Lucknow’s Gudamba firing incident follow-up: Six arrested, six cops suspended after CM highlights matter

Six people were arrested on Tuesday for firing on a group of youths in a car after chasing them for over a kilometre under the Gudamba police station limits on Sunday, police officials said. They said the assailants also allegedly lobbed crude bombs at the car.

Also on Tuesday, Lucknow commissioner of police (CP) DK Thakur suspended six police personnel including inspector in-charge of Gudamba police station, Satish Sahu, two sub-inspectors – Mohd Mahroof and Satish Kumar – as well as two constables. Besides, a sub-inspector of Aliganj police station, Ramesh Chandra, was suspended for showing negligence in the matter.

The action came after chief minister Yogi Adityanath pointed out the matter during a meeting on Monday night. The CM had ordered suspension of the police personnel for negligence in the case.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), North, Prachi Singh, said that those arrested were identified as Aman Rawat, 23, Akash Nigam, 19, Abhay Srivastava, 19, Adarsh Tiwari, 24, Pankaj Rawat, 26, and Aditya Rajpoot, 23. She said two more people Honey Tiwari and Love Kumar are still at large and efforts are on for their arrest after registering an FIR in the matter.

Another police official said that related to the incident, two groups of youth had a dispute over some issue a few days ago and the victim party lodged an FIR with the Aliganj police station in the matter. He said the Aliganj police, however, did not act in the case, following which, sub-inspector Ramesh Chandra, who was the investigation officer of the previous case, has been suspended.

He said an FIR of rioting, attempt to murder as well as charges of 7 Criminal Law Amendment Act and 2/3 Explosive Substances Act has been slapped against the accused in the matter.