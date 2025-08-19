Lucknow’s Indira Gandhi Planetarium reopens, to start 3D shows from today

The Indira Gandhi Planetarium will reopen to the public on Tuesday after over two years of renovation, introducing the state’s first active stereo 3D technology to give visitors an immersive view of the universe. Each show, running 30–35 minutes, can accommodate 218 viewers per session. (Mushtaq Ali)

The planetarium now features a 2D-3D, 8K Digital Full Dome Projection System, powered by six synchronised digital projectors. The system, enhanced with data from NASA’s Digital Universe, promises a seamless and real-time cosmic experience, planetarium officials said.

Each show, running 30–35 minutes, can accommodate 218 viewers per session. Daily screenings will begin at 12 noon, followed by shows at 1 pm, 2.30 pm, 3.30 pm, and 4.30 pm.

The first and fifth shows will run in 3D, while the rest will be in 2D. On Saturdays and Sundays, English screenings will be held at 12 noon (3D) and 1 pm (2D), with the remaining shows in Hindi. The planetarium will remain closed on Mondays.

Entry will be free for children up to five years. Ticket charges are fixed at ₹100 for 2D and ₹200 for 3D per adult. For students up to 18 years and persons with disabilities, tickets will cost ₹50 for 2D and ₹100 for 3D, on submission of an Aadhaar card or disability certificate.

The facility had remained shut since March 2023 to undergo the required technological upgrades, said Sumit Kumar Srivastava, scientific officer at the planetarium.