Lucknow’s Lok Bhawan: 2 held for entering sans passes, CM stresses on strengthening security

A major security breach at Lok Bhawan was averted when a security personnel held two suspected men trying to enter the Lok Bhawan premises while posing as representatives of a MP on Tuesday, said senior police officials on Wednesday.

The officials said that the two accused were later arrested by the Lucknow police after registering a case of breach of security at the Hazratganj police station on Wednesday.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday stressed on strengthening security system at Lok Bhawan and other VIP installations. He even asked senior officials to mull over handing over the security of VIP installations to UP Special Security Force.

Inspector in-charge of Hazratganj, Anil Singh, said that the accused, identified as Pankaj Gupta and Mazhar Azid Farooqi, tried to enter the Lok Bhawan while claiming to be representatives of MP from Mohanlalganj constituency, Kaushal Kishore. He said the accused are said to be residents of Lucknow and their intention of entering the building is not clear.

He said the accused were not carrying passes essential for entering the premises. He said an FIR under relevant sections was lodged against them at the Hazratganj police station on the complaint of the reserve inspector (RI) of Lok Bhawan.

Recently, chief minister Yogi Adityanath had also expressed concern over security issues after a personal secretary shot himself inside his office in Bapu Bhawan. A high-powered committee has been formed to review security arrangements of buildings in the secretariat complex.