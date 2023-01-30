Lucknow’s Sanatkada fest is back; experience Raqs-o-Mausiqi from Feb 3

Tapping into the rich dance and music legacy of the state capital, the 14th edition of Sanatkada Lucknow Festival has been themed ‘Raqs-o-Mausiqi’.

Team members have been researching the hidden gems and musical heritage and have finally curated a series of events on the theme spread across five days. The festival begins at the Qaiserbagh Baradari on February 3.

While some events will be held at the Baradari, some others will be held at Kalamandapam (opposite Bhatkhande University), Lebua hotel and some heritage houses.

The highlights on the opening day will be a tabla solo by Ustad Ilmas Hussain Khan and tribute to Begum Akhtar by Dr Sangita Nerurkar. On Saturday, there will be sarangi and sitar Jugalbandi by Dr Naveen Mishra and Zeeshan, a choir performance by La Martiniere Girls College troupe, Carnatic vocal recital by Ramon Magsaysay awardee TM Krishna, Sufiyana Qawalli by Haider Buksh Warsi and a performance by Umrana Niyazi.

During the Sahar performance of Sunday, Pt Birju Maharaj’s granddaughter, Shinjini Kulkarni, will present the Kathak ki Katha. The evening will witness a play ‘Bandish’ by Purva Naresh.

The following day will have tabla solo by Pt Arnindo Chatterjee and a live concert by Shadaj band. The concluding day will have a live concert by The Aahvaan Project and ‘Naman’ homage to Guru Pt Mohanrao Kallianpurkar.

For shoppers, the craft bazaar at Baradari with weavers and artisans will once again be an attraction. Organiser Madhavi Kuckreja said, “Our theme is the uniqueness of the event, but the basis of the festival is craft bazaar and we ensure that 30-40% sellers are new and we present the traditional crafts which are not available in exhibitions.”

Food will again be a highlight of the festival. Founder member Noor Khan says, “The home-cooked festival coming straight from the traditional families of Awadh is surely what makes Sunday (Feb 5) afternoon special. This time too, we have curated a special line-up with a range of kebabs, non-vegetarian and vegetarian dishes. Besides, on all five days we have a great spread at Salempur House (behind Qaiserbagh Baradari).”

A brass band competition, craft workshops, car tours, food walks, heritage walks, exhibition, discussion, talks, Kissagoi, Guftugu and Filmistan will be some of the other highlights of the festival, Kuckreja added.