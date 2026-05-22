Lucknow’s summer camps bring the fun blend: From stage to skates

The perfect way to channel your child’s energy and creativity this summer? Lucknow offers a perfect lineup of skill-based camps that go beyond the typical and regular ones. Here are a few amongst the many offering specialised workshops in archery, tennis, figure skating, gymnastics, theatre and more, ensuring a productive and fun holiday.

Lucknow offers a variety of skill-based summer camps this year (Shutterstock)

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On keeping heat at bay and the importance of summer activities, general physician Dr GA Qureshi says, “Staying active is very essential for kids, and summer break should not be restricted to TV, mobile or studies. It’s to learn something new so it aids in overall development. With so much happening in Lucknow, parents should see what their children are interested in or have an inclination for, and then enrol them accordingly.”

Focusing on creative growth, Anuradha Dubey, web assistant at Bhartendu Dance Akademi, highlights the value of drama. She says, “Theatre is the best form of art, especially for kids aged between 7-17 years, as it removes their stage fear and also gives them basic learning of what acting, writing and direction is. We want children and teenagers to pick up love for theatre. This is a perfect need of give and take; it will boost theatre in the new generations while invoking creative skills in them. We will have a 60-person batch training for a month before a big staging.”

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{{^usCountry}} Beyond established arts, new activities are gaining traction. Roshni from The Dance and Sports Centre Lucknow notes, “Kids and parents have shown high interest in figure skating and gymnastics, and that’s where we are getting good enrolment in summers this year. We had a batch of ten kids and kept the skating training indoors. Also, we are scouting skaters for a national event.”



Take your pick!



Scholars’ Home For Archery, Gomti Nagar: An intensive sports and adventure camps. Program: Kids get to master the bullseye in archery alongside other sports like skating and martial arts. Fees: Information on call. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Beyond established arts, new activities are gaining traction. Roshni from The Dance and Sports Centre Lucknow notes, “Kids and parents have shown high interest in figure skating and gymnastics, and that’s where we are getting good enrolment in summers this year. We had a batch of ten kids and kept the skating training indoors. Also, we are scouting skaters for a national event.”



Take your pick!



Scholars’ Home For Archery, Gomti Nagar: An intensive sports and adventure camps. Program: Kids get to master the bullseye in archery alongside other sports like skating and martial arts. Fees: Information on call. {{/usCountry}}

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Dramatic Arts at Bhartendu Natya Akademi, Gomti Nagar A perennial favourite for aspiring actors, the acclaimed Bhartendu Natya Academy of Dramatic Arts (BNADA) is hosting comprehensive acting workshops. Program: A monthlong program for children aged 7 to 17 years. Fees: ₹2,000 onwards.

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BBD UP Badminton Academy, Gomti Nagar For young athletes looking to hone their racquet skills, this academy provides focused training. Program: Offers courses designed for different skill levels, from beginner to advanced, featuring experienced coaches and advanced court facilities.

The Dance and Sports Centre for Figure Skating, Gomti Nagar Cited as one of the best in Lucknow, this academy is ideal for children keen on mastering roller or in-line skating. Program: Specialised figure skating, taekwondo and gymnastics training. Fees: ₹999/ onwards

Lucknow Dance Centre, Vishal Khand Known for its positive atmosphere and professionalism, this center is a great choice for students passionate about dance. Program: Dance classes and training. Fees: 1000/ onwards

Lyrics Academy Of Music, Indira Nagar For musical aspirants, this academy provides dedicated instruction in musical arts. Program: Music programs, training, and lessons for different regular batches.

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PLAY N FIT Tennis Academy, South City If tennis is on your mind this could be your bet. Program: Provides tennis classes, personalised coaching, fitness assessments, and skill enhancement programs tailored for all levels. Fees: Information on call.