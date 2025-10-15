Machinery & manpower deployed in Gomti River clean-up blitz

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) has intensified efforts to clean the Gomti River ahead of Chhath Puja, following directives from chief minister Yogi Adityanath. The campaign focuses on removing water hyacinth, preventing garbage from entering the river, and ensuring cleanliness and safety at key ghats during the festival. LMC deploys 25 workers, dumpers, heavy machines, and 6 boats to clean haycinth (Sourced)

The LMC has deployed a skimmer machine, two heavy-duty dumpers (Hyva), and a Pokland excavator. Six boats and 25 workers are operating daily to remove water hyacinth, with another skimmer being procured to speed up the process.

A task force including Territorial Army officers is supervising operations on the ground. A senior municipal official said, “The presence of Army officers ensures both transparency and discipline in execution. We are seeing real improvements now, not just on paper.”

While hyacinth removal is progressing steadily, thick silt layers at key ghats, such as Kudiya Ghat, remain a challenge.

Meanwhile, Lucknow divisional commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant held a meeting on Tuesday to accelerate the Gomti cleaning campaign. He directed officials to ensure proper arrangements at ghats, maintain cleanliness, and manage safety and sanitation ahead of Chhath Puja.

District magistrate Vishak G, vice chairman of the Lucknow Development Authority Prathamesh Kumar, municipal commissioner Gaurav Kumar, and other concerned officials were also present on the occasion.

Officials of the irrigation department informed that flushing work on the river would begin on October 17. Pant instructed the immediate initiation of cleaning work by increasing manpower and machinery.

The Jal Nigam informed that water from 32 drains enters the Gomti, with 26 already tapped. Pant directed tapping of the remaining drains and stressed the need to address a 130 million litres per day gap between total discharge and treated water.

The DM stated that magistrates and police officers have been deployed at all ghats to ensure security.